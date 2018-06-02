Wanted Pennsylvania and Illinois Fugitive Arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A Pennsylvania man with arrest warrants from that state and from Illinois is in the Boone County jail today.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Joseph Fetko of Chester, Pennsylvania Sunday evening.

Fetko's warrant was for alleged possession of stolen property in relation to the stolen car authorities arrested him in.

Authorities also suspect Fetko of first-degree tampering with a bond of $4,500.