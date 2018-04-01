Wanted Woman Arrested in Thursday Evening Traffic Stop

COLUMBIA - One woman is in custody after a Thursday evening traffic stop near Highway 63 and Golden Bear Drive in Columbia.

According to a Boone County Sheriff's Department, a member of the department arrested the woman, Maressa Prince, 34, of Columbia around midnight Thursday evening.

Prince had three arrest warrants from Dent County, Texas County and Kirksville, Mo. for stealing offenses. Her total bond was $182,000.

Prince gave deputies personal information of another person so she was also arrested for one count of identity theft. Bond is $500 for this charge.