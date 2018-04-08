War Protest at Courthouse

American soldiers continue their fight tonight, and President Bush said America is well on its way to finish its mission.

Local protesters, however, are not as optimistic and they fired their own ammunition in their war against the war.

The Iraqi War is three-years-old and more than 23-hundred American soldiers are dead.

"I think we should just take our chances and get out before more of our soldiers die," said Boyette.

Crowds of people stormed the steps of the Boone County Courthouse to wipe out the war.

"If we knew what we started, we probably could finish it, but i don't think we knew what we were doing when we got in there," said Liz Schmidt.

Protesters say their voices are the only weapon to achieve peace.

The Columbia Peace Coalition had more than five hundred red and white signs that said either "Stop the War" or "Exit Now" to hand out to protesters.

About three hundred protesters showed up outside of the courthouse. Many said they will go on until they see signs of an end to the war.