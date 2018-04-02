Wardsville Residents Say No to Development

Residents railed against developer Larry Hoelscher and his plan. They think problems the development could bring aren't worth it.

"The apperance of our town would be dumpsters, grease traps, rubbish," said resident Bill Gratz. "It would not be wise to prostitute our community for a few green tax dollars."

There are 14 homes within 200 feet of the proposed development. And that upsets some residents, including several hundred who signed a petition against the new businesses.

"In this instance, your constituents are speaking loud and clear, 447 of them," said resident John Murray.

The development's supporters at the meeting said it will bring growth and tax money to Wardsville.

"We think this would be an ideal location for these services in the community and people that pass through the community," said Mike Bates, development engineer.