Warm temperatures cause Boone County Fair to open late

STURGEON - Extreme heat caused the Boone County Fair to get off to a late start on Saturday.

"The gates to the fair were set to open at 4 p.m. and the carnival at 5 p.m.," Boone County Fair Board President Jeff Cook said. Both the fair and carnival were originally scheduled to open at noon.

Cook said the carnival owner decided it would be too hot for children to safely enjoy the carnival.

"We just decided that it'd probably just be the best for everybody if we just postpone the start time until 4 o'clock this afternoon," he said.

"The Boone County Fire Protection District is driving through the grounds on its mule to make sure people are hydrated," Cook said. Cooling stations are also available at the fair.

But Saturday was not the first time when extreme heat has caused officials to postpone the start time of the fair. Cook, who has been on the fair board for 15 years, said the start time had been postponed a couple of times on a Saturday when the fair was held in Columbia.

"We do it, you know, for the safety of people attending the fair," Cook said.

Activities on the scheduled Saturday night included the Truck and Tractor Pull and the Grandpa Cratchet Show.

"Dress with cool clothes on. Come out and have fun and enjoy our last day. We'd really encourage everyone to get out," Cook said.