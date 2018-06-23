Warmer Temperatures Trigger Troubles for Outdoor Activity

COLUMBIA - It can feel impossible to do much of anything let alone work out while your eyes are itching and your nose is running.

Elise James is an instructor at Crossfit COMO who suffers from seasonal allergies. She said she's had to learn how to manage her allergies so she can do her job.

"It's a part of my daily life," James said.

James isn't the only one.

Brian Ess works out at Crossfit COMO and thought he had the flu before he realized what he was experiencing was instead allergies.

"I carry a trash can around while I'm working out so that I can throw my dirty tissues out," Ess said.

About eight percent of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies and it can be hard to exercise when you're sneezing and rubbing your eyes.

But there are ways to make sure your allergies don't stand in the way of your fitness routine.

"I make sure to take an antihistamine before I come in, I use a Neti Pot and after I'm all done I make sure to wash my clothes so that I don't carry that pollen with me," James said.

James said it's important on an individual basis to know what your triggers are and know how to prevent them.

The first step would be to know what allergens to avoid. An allergist can test to see what things trigger your allergies.

You should also avoid workouts on high pollen count days, experts say.

Typically pollen counts are highest on warm and windy days and lowest when it's cool and damp out. In the coming years conditions could get even worse.

The National Climate Assessment report released Tuesday shows a potential for worsened rates of asthma as well as higher pollen levels that may trigger allergies, among other effects.

Until then, James said it's important to manage your allergies while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle.