Warming Centers and Shelters Open for Those in Need

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 15 2010 Dec 15, 2010 Wednesday, December 15, 2010 6:54:26 AM CST December 15, 2010 in News
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the
community. There are several locations in Columbia available to those who need shelter from the extreme cold. Warming Centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc. Columbia's warming centers include:

ARC (Activity and Recreation Center)                                  
1707West Ash Street                   
573.874.7700

Armory Sports and Community Center                                    
701 East Ash Street                       
573.874.7466

Boone County Government Center                                        
801East Walnut                              
573.886.4305

Columbia/Boone City Dept of Public Health & Human Services    1005 West
Worley                         
573.874.7488

Columbia Public Library                                               
100West Broadway                       
573.443.3161

Missouri United Methodist Church                                      
204South 9th Street                      
573.443.3111

Salvation Army                                                        
1108West Ash Street            
573.442.3229

Salvation Army Harbor House                                           
602North Ann                                 
573.442.1984     

St. Francis House                                                     
901Rangeline                    
573.875.4913

Official Shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may
or may not include meals. Columbia?s official shelters include:

New Life Evangelistic Center- men                                     
901Wilkes Blvd                               
573.875.0603

Rainbow House- children only                                          
1611Towne Dr                                
573.474.3558

Salvation Army Harbor House                                           
602North Ann                                 
573.442.1984

St. Francis House- men                                                
901Rangeline                           
573.875.4913

True North- victims of domestic violence                              
573.875.1369

Welcome Home- veterans                                                
1206Rangeline                                
573.443.8001

In order to reduce cold weather threats, consider these simple precautions:Dress warm and stay dry. Wear a hat, scarf and mittens. Stay dry to prevent excess heat loss from the body. Do not ignore shivering. Shivering is a sign that the body is losing heat. If shivering persists, go indoors. Know the warning signs for hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature.

Continued exposure to cold temperatures can cause confusion, drowsiness, clumsiness and exhaustion. Know the signs and symptoms for frostbite, or injury to the body caused by freezing. Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Signs include tingling and numbness, white or grayish yellow areas of skin, and skin that feels waxy.

Be safe while outdoors in winter elements. Avoid ice covered walkways, be cautious while shoveling snow and clearing walkways. Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses and bridges. Limit outdoor time for children and monitor for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Check on family, friends and neighbors that could be at high risk of cold related injury or illness including elderly, those that are fighting an illness and people that do not have access to adequate heat. Provide proper shelter for pets. If pets or livestock must remain outdoors, provide fresh water and food supplies on a regular basis. If you become stranded in your vehicle, cover your body with extra clothing and remain in your vehicle.

Additionally, the health department offers two utility assistance programs for qualified Boone County Residents. H.E.L.P. (Heat Energy and Light Program) provides one-time emergency assistance to low income families with young children in the home. C.A.S.H. (Citizens Assisting Seniors and Handicapped) also provides emergency assistance to low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

