Warming Centers and Shelters Open for Those in Need

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services coordinates a network of warming and cooling centers in the

community. There are several locations in Columbia available to those who need shelter from the extreme cold. Warming Centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc. Columbia's warming centers include:



ARC (Activity and Recreation Center)

1707West Ash Street

573.874.7700



Armory Sports and Community Center

701 East Ash Street

573.874.7466



Boone County Government Center

801East Walnut

573.886.4305



Columbia/Boone City Dept of Public Health & Human Services 1005 West

Worley

573.874.7488



Columbia Public Library

100West Broadway

573.443.3161



Missouri United Methodist Church

204South 9th Street

573.443.3111



Salvation Army

1108West Ash Street

573.442.3229



Salvation Army Harbor House

602North Ann

573.442.1984



St. Francis House

901Rangeline

573.875.4913



Official Shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may

or may not include meals. Columbia?s official shelters include:



New Life Evangelistic Center- men

901Wilkes Blvd

573.875.0603



Rainbow House- children only

1611Towne Dr

573.474.3558



Salvation Army Harbor House

602North Ann

573.442.1984



St. Francis House- men

901Rangeline

573.875.4913



True North- victims of domestic violence

573.875.1369



Welcome Home- veterans

1206Rangeline

573.443.8001



In order to reduce cold weather threats, consider these simple precautions:Dress warm and stay dry. Wear a hat, scarf and mittens. Stay dry to prevent excess heat loss from the body. Do not ignore shivering. Shivering is a sign that the body is losing heat. If shivering persists, go indoors. Know the warning signs for hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature.



Continued exposure to cold temperatures can cause confusion, drowsiness, clumsiness and exhaustion. Know the signs and symptoms for frostbite, or injury to the body caused by freezing. Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Signs include tingling and numbness, white or grayish yellow areas of skin, and skin that feels waxy.



Be safe while outdoors in winter elements. Avoid ice covered walkways, be cautious while shoveling snow and clearing walkways. Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses and bridges. Limit outdoor time for children and monitor for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Check on family, friends and neighbors that could be at high risk of cold related injury or illness including elderly, those that are fighting an illness and people that do not have access to adequate heat. Provide proper shelter for pets. If pets or livestock must remain outdoors, provide fresh water and food supplies on a regular basis. If you become stranded in your vehicle, cover your body with extra clothing and remain in your vehicle.



Additionally, the health department offers two utility assistance programs for qualified Boone County Residents. H.E.L.P. (Heat Energy and Light Program) provides one-time emergency assistance to low income families with young children in the home. C.A.S.H. (Citizens Assisting Seniors and Handicapped) also provides emergency assistance to low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

