Warming Centers Open In Columbia

COLUMBIA - As the weather gets colder, Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reminds residents in Columbia there are places to go to warm-up.

There are nine warming centers in the Columbia area and six over-night shelters available for use. Both provide use of facilities, water fountains, and protection from winter weather.

The nine warming centers include:

ARC (Activity and Recreation Center) at 1707 West Ash Street

Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 East Ash Street

Boone County Government Center at 801 East Walnut Street



Columbia/Boone Cty Dept of Public Health & Human Services at 1005 West Worley Street



Columbia Public Library at 100 West Broadway

Missouri United Methodist Church at 204 South 9th Street

Salvation Army at 1108 West Ash Street

Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 North Ann Street



St. Francis House at 901 Rangeline Street

The six shelters include:

New Life Evangelistic Center (for men) at 901 Wilkes Boulevard

Rainbow House (for children/youth) at 1611 Towne Drive

Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 North Ann Street



St. Francis House (for men) at 901 Rangeline Street



True North (for victims of domestic violence)

