Warming Centers open in Columbia in response to cold
COLUMBIA - Warming Centers are opening in Columbia as the temperature continues to fall.
The Warming Centers are designated buildings used to protect people from the extreme cold. The centers are available to the general public during the buildings' normal business hours.
The list of Warming Centers includes:
ARC (Activity and Recreation Center) at 1707 West Ash Street - 573.874.7700
Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 East Ash Street - 573.874.7466
Boone County Government Center at 801 East Walnut - 573.886.4305
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1005 West Worley - 573.874.7488
Columbia Public Library at 100 West Broadway - 573.443.3161
Salvation Army at 1108 West Ash Street - 573.442.3229
Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 North Ann - 573.442.1984
St. Francis House at 901 Rangeline - 573.875.4913
Official shelters provide sleeping accommodations. These locations may or may not include meals.
Columbia's official shelters include:
New Life Evangelistic Center (for men) at 901 Wilkes Blvd - 573.875.0603
Rainbow House (for children/youth) at 1611 Towne Dr. - 573.474.3558
Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 North Ann - 573.442.1984
St. Francis House (for men) at 901 Rangeline - 573.875.4913
True North (for victims of domestic violence) - 573.875.1369
Welcome Home (for veterans) at 1206 Rangeline - 573.443.8001
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Service coordinates the network of buildings used for shelter and warming centers.
