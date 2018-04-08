Warning Against Scams

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - State attorney general Jay Nixon is warning western Missouri flood victims to watch out for scam artists. The so-called "storm chasers" claim to offer home-repair services, often going door-to-door trying to sell quick services such as a new roof, windows or generators. The crooks usually collect money in advance and don't do the job. Nixon says homeowners should beware of contractors who offer services door-to-door, drive an unmarked vehicle or have out-of-state plates, ask for full payment up front, have no address and no I-D and use a high-pressure sales pitch.