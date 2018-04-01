Warning System Acts a Day Late

FULTON, Mo. (AP) -- Emergency officials in central Missouri are checking a warning system that called residents one day late to warn of severe weather.

The Fulton Sun reported Friday that a mass notification system in Callaway County called residents on Thursday to warn them of severe weather. However, the storm that prompted the alert moved through the area on Wednesday. Callaway County is northeast of the state capital.

Michelle Kidwell, the county's emergency management director, says a glitch in the warning system caused the delay. Kidwell says residents should have received a phone call with the weather warning on Wednesday and that the system was being examined so that repairs could be made.