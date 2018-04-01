Warrants Served for Giants' Fan Beating

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles police say several people have been detained for questioning after search warrants were served in the brutal beating of a San Francisco Giants fan outside Dodger Stadium.

Police Sgt. Kunch says it's unclear whether those detained early Sunday are possible witnesses or suspects.

Kunch says several search warrants were served at an apartment building. He couldn't say how many people were detained or whether they are male or female.

Brian Stow, a 42-year-old paramedic and father of two, was

beaten in a parking lot by two men in Dodgers gear after the March 31 season opener against the Giants. No arrests have been made.