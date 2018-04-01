Warrenton Passenger Dead After Driver Strikes Tree

WARREN COUNTY — A 55-year-old female passenger from Warrenton died Saturday morning in a car accident west of Winding Woods in Warren County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Marcus A. Jones, 51 of Wright City, and Joyce L. Mullen traveled eastbound on North Outer Road. Jones lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway, striking a tree and totaling the vehicle.

Mullen flew out of the rear passenger window. Only the driver wore a seat belt.

The county coroner pronounced the passenger dead nearly an hour after Troop C's response.

Officials transported Mullen to Martin's Funeral Home and Jones, with moderate injuries, to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.