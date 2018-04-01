Warrenton teen dies in Highway 161 crash

Montgomery County - An 18-year-old male passed away after overturning a vehicle he was driving while traveling northbound on Highway 161 just north of Cedar Ridge Road.

Authorities announced Cody Dempsey of Warrenton dead at the scene around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Dempsey's death is the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F's second fatality for December and the 70th in 2014.