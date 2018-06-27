Wash. U. to Study Concussions in Young Athletes

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Researchers at Washington University are beginning a study to determine the impact concussions have on athletes over time.

KSDK-TV reports that physicians in Washington University's Sports Concussion Clinic will focus on about 1,000 athletes ages 10 to 18. They plan to follow them for 10 to 15 years to try and determine the impact of head injuries over a long period of time.

Dr. Mark Halstead says there is concern of a possible link between repetitive concussions and a higher risk of depression. Recent suicides by former NFL players have increased scrutiny of the role of head injuries.