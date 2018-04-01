Washburn Football Player Died in Car Crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Washburn University football player has been killed in a car accident.

Washburn football coach Craig Schurig said on the university's web site Saturday that 18-year-old Jermon Watson, of St. Louis, Mo., has died of injuries from the one-car accident Friday. The accident occurred in the Kansas City area.

Watson was a defensive end/linebacker who played high school football at Rockwood Summit High School in the St. Louis area.

Schurig said he was very sad about the loss and that Watson was an "outstanding young player who did great in the classroom."