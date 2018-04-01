Washington Charged with Sexual Assault

(Copyright 2010 by the Associated Press. All Right Reserved.)

Source: (Copyright 2010 by the Associated Press. All Right Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged suspended Missouri running back Derrick Washington with felony deviate sexual assault.

Assistant Boone County prosecutor Andrea Hayes says a single count of felony deviate sexual assault was filed Monday. She says she will seek a $4,500 bond.

Washington has led the Tigers in rushing the past two seasons. Coach Gary Pinkel suspended him last week without disclosing details. Boone County court documents show Washington had been served with a protection order in late June and accused of sexual assault by a former Missouri tutor.