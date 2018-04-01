Washington Felony Hearing Postponed

COLUMBIA - Attorneys for former MU football player Derrick Washington said Monday there will be a new date for the next hearing in his felony sexual assault case.

Washington was originally due in court Monday, but the prosecution and defense asked the judge for a continuance. The judge agreed to move the pre-trial hearing to a later date, which will likely take place in June.

The former MU football player is accused of allegedly assaulting a woman last summer. He is charged with sexual assault, a class 3 felony. He faces up to seven years of prison if convicted.

Washington also faces a seperate misdemeanor charge unrelated to this case. A hearing for the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for next week.