Washington Makes Way Back to the Field

TUSKEGEE, AL -- While some former Tigers are looking for a new team, another knows exactly where he'll play this year. Former Mizzou running back Derrick Washington will play for Division 2 Tuskegee University in Alabama.

Washington was convicted in 2011 for sexually assualting a former Missouri Athletics tutor, and served 120 days in prison earlier this year. Before that, Washington was a 2-year starter at Mizzou, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.