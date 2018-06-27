Washington police investigate string of robberies

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police in the eastern Missouri town of Washington believe a string of armed robberies are connected, and the criminals are after money for drugs.

KMOV-TV reports the latest robbery happened Wednesday when a man pulled a gun on a store clerk. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Washington Police Chief Ken Hahn said the crimes are likely related and being committed by the same group of people, if not the same person. He believed the robbers are seeking money for drugs, probably heroin.

The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions.