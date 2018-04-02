Washington's Domestic Violence Trial Delayed

COLUMBIA (AP) - The trial of former University of Missouri running back and co-captain Derrick Washington on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence has been postponed.



Washington had been scheduled to go on trial Wednesday in Boone County, but the proceeding was rescheduled for late June.



Washington was charged after an ex-girlfriend said he poked her eyes and choked her during an argument last September. She later told prosecutors Washington had previously assaulted her at least seven times.



Washington faces a separate trial next month on a felony sexual assault charge involving a former Missouri athletics tutor. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.



Washington was Missouri's leading rusher in 2008 and 2009 but he was dismissed from the team on the eve of the 2010 season.