Washington U. Ends Use of Cats in Medical Training

ST. LOUIS - Washington University has stopped using live cats in a medical training course, a practice that some animal rights groups have long opposed.



For years, the university used cats in a pediatric life support training course. Medical workers at St. Louis Children's Hospital, which is affiliated with the university, learned how to place breathing tubes down infants' throats, using sedated cats for the practice.



A spokeswoman for St. Louis Children's on Friday confirmed that cats are no longer being used, but said she had no additional information on the decision.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been protesting the practice since 2008. Justin Goodman of PETA says the group is "thrilled" by Washington University's decision.