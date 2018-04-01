Washington University Fraternity Suspended Over Racial Incident



ST. LOUIS - The activities of a Washington University fraternity in St. Louis have been suspended while the school looks into a reported racial incident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the actions of pledges for Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are under investigation. Vice Chancellor for Students Sharon Stahl wrote in a letter to the campus Wednesday that the incident happened Tuesday at a campus dining hall.

The letter states that fraternity pledges allegedly engaged in racially offensive behavior toward a group of non-white students. A university spokeswoman declined to offer additional details.

Washington University's Student Life newspaper reported that the incident involved pledges photographing a group of black students. After being confronted over the photo, the pledges allegedly began singing a rap song with racially offensive words.