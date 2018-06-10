Washington University Freshmen Volunteer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Service First, a tradition among Washington University freshmen, will continue this weekend as more than 1,000 of them perform volunteer work at several St. Louis schools. The freshmen will work tomorrow at 13 schools, landscaping, cleaning and beautifying the buildings. The program will send about 90 college students to each of the schools. All projects are developed by the school principals and staff. It involves more than pulling weeds. Indoor and outdoor murals will be painted. Maps will be painted on playgrounds. Classrooms will be upgraded.