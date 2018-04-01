Washington University grad makes a career of juggling

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thom Wall has a degree in German literature from prestigious Washington University in St. Louis, and an English language teaching certificate from the University of Cambridge. So naturally he's embarked on a career as a professional juggler.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wall spent the past year and a half performing in Japan in "Totem," a Cirque du Soleil show about evolution. He performed 550 shows.

Wall was filling in for an injured performer in Japan. When the show begins its European tour in August, he'll be a permanent feature.

Wall grew up in the St. Louis area. He joined a side show soon after college, catching the bug to make performing a career. He practices up to six hours each day.