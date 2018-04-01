Washington University Receives Grant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University School of Medicine is getting a grant to study whether the amount of time red blood cells are stored affects organ failure in critically ill children who get red blood cell transfusions.

The medical school in St. Louis announced Tuesday that it received the $7.8 million, five-year grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

The trial will involve more than 1,500 critically ill children who require red blood cell transfusions at St. Louis Children's Hospital and 30 other medical centers in the U.S. and Canada.