Washington University Will Not Host Presidential Debate

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The presidential debates next year will be lacking a familiar site -- Washington University in St. Louis.

Washington University has hosted more debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates than any other institution. It was chosen for five consecutive debates starting in 1992, though the 1996 debate was canceled when the candidates negotiated a reduction in the number of debates.

The commission on Monday announced its sites for 2012 and the St. Louis site is a backup site only.

Presidential debates will be Oct. 3 at the University of Denver, Oct. 16 at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., and Oct. 22 at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. The vice presidential debate is Oct. 11 at Centre College in Danville, Ky.