Washington Wants Out of Boone County

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington wants his trial outside of Boone County. He and his lawyer made the request to have a more fair trial elsewhere. Washington is accused of sexual assault after an ex-girlfriend said he hit her in the face five to 10 times and choked her during a late-night argument.

The senior was kicked off the team before the regular season began. The University agreed to let him keep his scholarship but he soon dropped out of school.