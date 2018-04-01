Watch Live Signing Event for Green-Beckham

COLUMBIA - Dorial Green-Beckham, better known as DGB, is holding a live college signing event Wednesday morning. You can watch it live on KOMU 8's live streaming page.

According to ESPN, DGB was the only guy in Top 5 recruits to go into the announcement as an undecided recruit. Leading up to Wednesday Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas were listed as his final top five schools to pick from. He made official visits to three of those campuses: Texas on November 18, 2011, Arkansas on January 20, 2012 and then Missouri on January 27, 2012.

He set a national record with more than 6,300 career receiving yards. This season he caught 119 passes for more than 2,220 yards and 24 touchdowns.