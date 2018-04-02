Water Balloon Launch Benefits Granny's House

COLUMBIA - Do you throw like a granny? Whatever your answer to that question was, you're in luck. Wednesday on MU's campus people will be launching water balloons out of slingshots for a good cause.

The event is appropriately titled "You launch like a granny" because it benefits Granny's House, an inner city ministry.

It will cost you one dollar to launch a balloon hundreds of feet on Carnahan Quadrangle.

Granny's House gives kids living in public housing a place to do homework, play and learn manners and values a place to go after school.

There will be music, prizes and local vendors at the event.

Wednesday morning there were around 440 people that said they will attend on the event's Facebook page.

You can check out their Facebook page and Twitter account

(@GrannyLaunch) for more details.