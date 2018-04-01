Water Company Files to Increase Rates

MEXICO, Mo. - The Missouri Public Service Commission heard testimony from customers Monday about Missouri-American Water Company's proposal to increase rates and raise revenue by approximately $42.9 million.

If the commission votes in favor of the proposal, water and sewer rates will increase in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Maplewood/Lake Carmel, but would decrease in Mexico, Mo. and Warren County.

At the hearing, one man questioned why rates would decrease in Mexico but increase in other service areas. Another Mexico resident said if rates eventually increase in Mexico, she would not be able to afford the services.

The five-member commission recommended a $21 million increase in revenue for the company, $21.2 million less than Missouri-American Water Company's request.

The propsal was filed on November 17, 2011.