Water Level Too Low for Spring Rise on Missouri River?

A final decision is expected on Wednesday morning, but officials say it's not looking good. The agency's plan calls for two pulses of water to be released, one in March and one in May, to help revive an endangered fish, the pallid sturgeon. There is still a chance the May release could happen if there is enough rainfall and snow melt over the next two months. Missouri officials strongly oppose the plan, saying it could flood farmers and jeopardize the barge industry.