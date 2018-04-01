Water Line Break Impacts Phone Service at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A water line break is causing phone problems at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. About half the campus is without phone service Wednesday after the break at Serena Hall that was discovered around 7 a.m. University officials say water damaged a classroom and a faculty office, then drained into a switch room that houses the university's main telephone lines and power supply. Repairs are under way, but no word yet when the phone service will be back to 100%.