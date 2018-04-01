Water Line Construction Closes Section of Broadway

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light will begin installing a new water main in the westbound lane of Broadway, from Short Street to Hitt Street. On Sunday, March 24 at noon, left turns onto Hitt will not be allowed since this lane will be used for through traffic. The work is expected to be completed before 8:00 am on Monday, March 25. Ten water customers will be without water during this period and have been individually notified.