Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community

COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday.

Columbia Water and Light Officials said the two incidents were unrelated.

Officials said the issue started around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

First, a 12-inch water line at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Vawter School Road broke.

The leak caused lower water pressure and dirty water. The leak is now isolated.

Officials advise residents to let their water run for awhile before using it, but they don't need to boil it.

There is no word on how many homes were affected.

Then, while the water was out, 625 homes lost power. The outage was caused by a fallen tree at the Perche Creek Substation.