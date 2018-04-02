Water Main Break Causes Lane Closures in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A water main break in Jefferson City left some residents without water Wednesday morning. Missouri American Water Company said a few blocks were impacted.

As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, crews blocked off various lanes at the intersection of West Main Street and Missouri Boulevard to make repairs. Drivers traveling through the area at that time were told to expect delays.

Residents with questions may contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410.