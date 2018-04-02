Water main break causes street collapse in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A water main break is being blamed for the collapse of a street and a small natural gas leak in suburban St. Louis.

The break happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Canton Avenue in University City.

The rush of water from the main break eroded ground around a piece of construction equipment. The road collapsed and the equipment fell into a hole and struck a gas line.

Officials say no evacuations were necessary and the leak is being monitored.