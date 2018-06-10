Water Main Break Closes Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch and the museum inside the structure are closed indefinitely while workers repaired a water main break. The break occurred last night to an underground eight-inch line that serves the Arch. STLToday.com reports the break poses no danger to the underground museum, but does deprive the Arch of water. Deputy superintendent Frank Mares says a crew spent the day digging to reach and repair the break. No word on when it will reopen. The 630-foot-tall structure is operated by the National Park Service and opened in 1966. It is one of the region's most popular attractions.