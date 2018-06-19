Water Main Break Disrupts Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Repairs have been completed after a broken water main caused disruptions in Jefferson City.

Missouri American Water says a 6-inch main broke Tuesday morning and that repairs wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. A boil advisory remains in effect. Missouri American has about 10,000 customers in Jefferson City.

The water main break prompted schools in Jefferson City to dismiss early and the Cole County courthouse to be closed. Officials also announced plans to bring in water by tractor-trailer for two hospitals and the Cole County jail. The state's facilities management division urged those in state buildings to use bathrooms on the lower levels.