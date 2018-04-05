Water main break leads to slippery roads in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A water main broke near South Scott Blvd. Friday night at around 9:30.

Mike Bellman said he was heading home and found the roads were covered in water and slippery to drive over. He also said water was collecting in the nearby roundabout.

"I was just sliding all over the place," Bellman said.

Officials cleared the scene up by 10 p.m. and salted the roads.