Water main leak puts parts of Boone County under boil water advisory

BOONE COUNTY - Parts of Boone County were under a boil water advisory Thursday, according to the Consolidated Public Water Supply.

The advisory was scheduled to last from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Saturday for areas of Boone County including Gateway South Subdivision on Route K, Leatherwood Hills Store and 1601 W. Old Plank Road.

Officials say the advisory was due to low water pressure, a water main leak and construction in the area.

Under a boil water advisory, Consolidated Water suggests residents do the following: