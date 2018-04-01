Water Patrol Cracking Down

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Water Patrol warns that it's cracking down on sexual misconduct and illegal drug use at Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says it's using undercover officers and surveillance at areas where boaters gather, such as the infamous Party Cove. Facing big Fourth of July crowds at the lake, the patrol cites "zero tolerance" for lewd behavior and drug use in its pledge to arrest offenders. At least one sexual misconduct arrest was made last weekend through increased enforcement. The no-holds-barred scene at Party Cove has helped make Lake of the Ozarks one of the Midwest's top summer getaways. It draws visitors from Kansas City, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago and beyond.