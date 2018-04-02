Water Patrol Labors on Weekend

As the Labor Day weekend winds down, Missouri Water Patrol Lieutenant Nick Humphrey has a job to do.

"All the officers are scheduled for 12 hour shifts. That's what they're scheduled for, but many times they'll have to work even over that," said Humphrey.

The patrol's efforts provided a safe chance for water lovers to enjoy the summer one last time before season's end.

"A chance to get away. It was a spontaneous, spur of the moment, lets just go have fun and it worked out perfect," said a visitor to the lake, Jessica Ray.

This was not a perfect summer at the lake. Water patrol agents worked nine drownings, the most recent during Labor Day weekend. Agents also worked six boating accidents during the three-day weekend. That's one reason many lake goers are glad to see the water patrol out in full force.

"I thought it was a good idea to have that number of patrols out. It was the most I'd ever seen in the 10 years I've been coming here," said Rick Lane, a visitor to the lake.

Eight water patrol officers were scheduled during during each shift 12 hour shift. The water patrol says alcohol has played a role in most of the drownings this summer, as was the case Saturday night with the death of a St. Louis man.

Labor Day Weekend Lake Statistics (From the Missouri Water Patrol) 2005 7 Boating Accidents 4 Injuries 1 Fatality 11 Drug Arrests



2006 12 Accidents 4 Injuries 34 BWIs 7 Drug Arrests



2007 6 Accidents 4 Injuries 36 BWIs 1 Fatality 1 Drug Arrest

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has many boat education classes planned in mid-Missouri: