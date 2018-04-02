Water Patrol Out in Full Force

Still, it wants to remind lake-goers that safety is key. Boating ettiquette, drinking responsibly and having a sober driver are all tops on the list. The Missouri Water Patrol has more than 20 boats out to enforce the law.

"We do have a full staff this weekend as far as all of our officers out on the lake this weekend," Patrolman Eric Mueller said. "We do work extended hours on holiday weekends. We feel that more than ample enough to take care of any situation that would arise."

Law enforcement officials said the Fourth of July is always the busiest weekend of the lake season.