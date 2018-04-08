Water Pipe Bursts at MU Student Center

COLUMBIA- A water pipe burst about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, on the north side of the University of Missouri's Student Center.

Campus facilities officials shut down food service and access to the restrooms in the Student Center for half an hour, for health safety purposes.

MU's College of Agriculture is hosting its homecoming event on that section of the lawn on Friday. The company pitching the tent for the event was using stakes. One of the stakes punctured straight through the water line.

Michelle Froese, a spokesperson for the MU Student Center, described the burst as looking like "a very small geyser."

Campus Facilities clean-up crews arrived shortly after the burst.

Froese said the situation was controlled quickly and that the water leakage did no harm.