Water Woes Worsen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Friday, the agency said the first pump to come back from repairs still isn't working. City Utilities officials said they will have to spend 3500 dollars a day to rent equipment until at least two of the failed machines are up and running. Springfield is facing its worst drought in 50 years. The pumps tap nearby Stockton Lake to fill the city's main reservoirs. Fellows and McDaniel lakes have been as low as 67 percent of capacity this year. City Utilities General Manager John Twitty said the agency will pay the extra costs from reserve funds and won't seek a rate increase. The City Council recently approved a supplemental budget that includes 1.5 million dollars for the Stockton pumps problem.