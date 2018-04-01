Waters Earns Academic Recognition

COLUMBIA - The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced on Monday its annual Division I All-American True Freshman team, with Missouri grappler Alan Waters being named as one of the five grapplers in the country to make the list.

The Award recognizes true freshman from the 2010-11 wrestling season who completed two full semesters at their institution and also met a particular GPA and competition mark.

Waters, who is majoring in buisness, posted a cumulative GPA of 3.21 during his freshman year, while also emerging as one of the nations best 125 pound wrestlers. The Kansas City native won his first 24 matches last season, and finished with an overall record of 39-7 while earning a bid to the 2011 NCAA Championships. He was 20-3 on the season in duals and led the squad with 11 falls during the year. His 39 victories were the eighth-most in a single season at Missouri.