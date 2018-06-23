Waters receding in SW Missouri's McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Residents are returning home as water levels on the Elk River drop in McDonald County in southwest Missouri.

McDonald County officials say damage assessments and cleanup started Tuesday in Noel and along rivers in the county. Earlier this week, forecasters had said the area could suffer some of its worst flooding in 70 years as the banks of the Elk River overflowed.

About 12 people moved to higher ground late Monday in Noel and about 10 people were rescued by boat.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Elk River peaked at a little over 25 feet, but had dropped to 21 feet by Tuesday afternoon. Flood stage is 15 feet. The U.S. Geological Survey says the county's record flooding was 28.4 feet in 1941.