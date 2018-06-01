Waters Recognized as Sixth Mizzou Wrestler of Week

COLUMBIA - For the sixth time this season, the Mid-American Conference has awarded the Wrestler of the Week honor to a Missouri Tiger.

This past week, No. 4-ranked Alan Waters joins a list of four other Tigers to receive the honor in Mizzou's inaugural season as a member of the MAC Conference.

Waters won two matches this past weekend both by major decision at the NWCA Cliff Keen National Duals Midwestern Regional.

Waters started off the day with an 11-2 major decision over Shane Gentry of Maryland.

Waters added his second major of the day with a drubbing against No. 16 Camden Eppert of Purdue, 15-3.

The junior added five more takedowns as well as a 3-point nearfall as time expired to get his 23rd win of the year.

Of the 13 weekly honors that the MAC has handed out, the Tigers have claimed six this season.

Waters joins a list of Tigers that includes No. 1 Dom Bradley (Nov. 21, Jan. 10), Nathan McCormick (Dec. 19), Drake Houdashelt (Jan. 30), and Todd Porter (Feb. 6).

Waters was a three-time Wrestler of the Week winner last season in Missouri's last year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Waters is a perfect 23-0 on the season and has been a rock as the Mizzou leadoff man. He's ranked No. 1 by WrestlingReport and is in the top-4 in every other poll.

As a junior, he boasts an incredible .892 win percentage with a 91-11 career record.