"We Always Swing" Will Feature Russel Malone

COLUMBIA - The "We Always Swing" jazz series will feature grammy-nominated guitaist Russell Malone during his three-day stay starting today.

Malone will be this season's "artist-in-residence".

He will have an open rehearsal with MU concert jazz band from 3 to 5 this afternoon.

He'll also host the "Annural Children's Concert" tomorrow at Hickman High School Auditorium.